Businesses that harness the power of social media look for tools that can build audience and attract sales.

But which tools come to your mind when you need a solution? Obviously, the most popular ones. Yet, there are a lot of others, not as well-known, that are still amazing tools.

In this article, you'll discover five of the top lesser-known social media tools that can improve your campaigns.

1. SocialPilot

Even though this tool has been around for a while, it's not as popular as some of the names you usually hear in relation to social media management—at least, not yet.

But that doesn't mean it's not a very powerful tool. Here are some of the ways that you can use it.

To start with, you can automate your social media updates efficiently with various publishing and scheduling features (including bulk scheduling) for most major social networks and even for Google My Business posts.

SocialPilot also allows you to add team members, give them different roles and responsibilities, and allocate different social media accounts to them to manage. Because it has a simple user interface, new members can easily get on board the platform and carry out necessary tasks without wasting time.