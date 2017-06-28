How Marketers Find Social Media Influencers

Most marketers find social media influencers for campaigns by reaching out to them directly rather than by using influencer platforms or talent agencies, according to recent research from Bloglovin'.

The report was based on data from a survey of 100 US-based marketing professionals who work for brands or agencies.

Some 59% of respondents say they typically find social media influencers for campaigns by contacting them directly.

More than one-third (35%) say the influencers themselves typically reach out to the brand.





Respondents say they evaluate social media influencers by looking at the quality/authenticity of their content (75% say they look for) and their audience size (70%).

Marketers say they run social media influencer campaigns to grow brand awareness (76% cite it as a reason), reach new audiences (71%), and increase their brand's social media following (54%).

