Instagram is not a platform that businesses can afford to ignore—but it can be challenging for businesses that don't have "Instagrammable" products or services to share. Especially if yours is a B2B brand.

Yet, with more than 500 million active users and an engagement rate that is 10 times higher than that of other social sites, Instagram is worth the time investment.

However, if your brand isn't using Instagram effectively, you could be wasting time—and annoying your followers.

Here are five mistakes I see businesses make on Instagram every day—and what your business should be doing instead.

Mistake 1

Not Pushing Followers to Your Own Platforms

Instagram has always limited users from adding links in posts. For the longest time, you got only that one link in the Bio, which frustrated businesses that were used to being able to post their latest blog post, new products, or even their website URL several times a day on sites like Facebook.