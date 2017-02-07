The State of Influencer Marketing in 2017

Most marketers are either still experimenting with influencer marketing, or they're running individual campaigns rather than maintaining ongoing programs, according to recent research from Altimeter, Traackr, and TopRank Marketing.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted between August 24 and September 28, 2016, among 102 marketers; 70% of respondents work for companies with 1,000+ employees.

Some 43% of respondents say their brand is still experimenting with influencer marketing, and 28% say they are involving influencers in individual campaigns.

Just 24% of respondents say their brand is running ongoing influencer programs, and 5% say they have integrated influencers across all marketing activities.

B2C companies have more mature influencer marketing (IM) programs overall, with 55% running ongoing programs, compared with 15% of B2B companies doing so.





Respondents say influencers have the most impact on content marketing campaigns and social media marketing campaigns.

Marketers say the primary reasons they use influencers are to improve brand advocacy (94% of respondents cite it as a goal), expand brand awareness (92%), and reach new targeted audiences (88%).

