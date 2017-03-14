Marketing Technology Tool and Platform Use

Most companies (61%) use six or more different martech tools/platforms as part of their marketing stack, according to recent research from Marketo.
The report was based on data from a survey conducted in 4Q16 of 1,363 marketers who are Marketo clients (B2B and B2C firms were included).
Fully 40% of respondents say their company uses 6-10 martech tools/platforms.
Some 15% say they use 10-15 technologies, 3% say they use 16-20, and 3% say they use 21+ technologies.
Some 68% of companies say they have a plan for developing their martech stack (17% have a short-term plan, 14% have a long-term plan, 37% have both).
Almost all (96%) firms say it's critical that any new marketing technology be able to integrate with the tools/platforms they currently use.
