Marketing Technology Tool and Platform Use

Most companies (61%) use six or more different martech tools/platforms as part of their marketing stack, according to recent research from Marketo.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in 4Q16 of 1,363 marketers who are Marketo clients (B2B and B2C firms were included).

Fully 40% of respondents say their company uses 6-10 martech tools/platforms.

Some 15% say they use 10-15 technologies, 3% say they use 16-20, and 3% say they use 21+ technologies.





Some 68% of companies say they have a plan for developing their martech stack (17% have a short-term plan, 14% have a long-term plan, 37% have both).

Almost all (96%) firms say it's critical that any new marketing technology be able to integrate with the tools/platforms they currently use.

About the research: The report was based on data from a survey conducted in 4Q16 of 1,363 marketers who are Marketo clients (both B2B and B2C firms were included).

Join over 600,000 marketing professionals, and gain access to thousands of marketing resources! Don't worry ... it's FREE!