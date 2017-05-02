My Cart (0)
Member Login | About Us | Become a Member | Contact Us

Real-World Education for Modern Marketers

Join Over 600,000 Marketing Professionals

Start here!
N E X T
Text:  A A

Why Brands Use Social Media Listening Tools

by   |    |  559 views
Email
Top

Brands are using social media listening platforms primarily to improve customer service, reach new audiences, get feedback on products/services, and monitor questions/concerns, according to a recent report from Clutch.

The report was based on data from a survey of 300 people at companies with 100+ employees; those polled use a software tool for social media listening/monitoring; 74% of them work for B2C firms, and 26% work for B2B firms.

Respondents who use social media listening/monitoring tools say the main objectives for doing so are to improve customer service (21% cite as a goal) and to reach new customers (21%).

Brands say the primary benefits of using social media listening platforms are getting feedback to improve products/services (25% cite it as a benefit) and attracting new customers (24%).


Respondents say they main things they monitor with social media listening tools are customer requests/concerns/questions (86% do so) and the competition (77%).

About the research: The report was based on data from a survey of 300 people at companies with 100+ employees; those polled use a software tool for social media listening/monitoring; 74% of them work for B2C firms, and 26% work for B2B firms.


Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

Digital MarketingResearch SummariesSocial ListeningSocial MediaSocial NetworkingSurvey Data

Rate this  

Overall rating

  • Not rated yet.

Add a Comment

MarketingProfs uses single
sign-on with Facebook, Twitter, Google and others to make subscribing and signing in easier for you. That's it, and nothing more! Rest assured that MarketingProfs: Your data is secure with MarketingProfs SocialSafe!