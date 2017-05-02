Why Brands Use Social Media Listening Tools

Brands are using social media listening platforms primarily to improve customer service, reach new audiences, get feedback on products/services, and monitor questions/concerns, according to a recent report from Clutch.

The report was based on data from a survey of 300 people at companies with 100+ employees; those polled use a software tool for social media listening/monitoring; 74% of them work for B2C firms, and 26% work for B2B firms.

Respondents who use social media listening/monitoring tools say the main objectives for doing so are to improve customer service (21% cite as a goal) and to reach new customers (21%).

Brands say the primary benefits of using social media listening platforms are getting feedback to improve products/services (25% cite it as a benefit) and attracting new customers (24%).





Respondents say they main things they monitor with social media listening tools are customer requests/concerns/questions (86% do so) and the competition (77%).

