The Most Important Social Network for Influencers

Instagram is both the most used social network by influencers and the top social network influencers focus on, according to recent research from Hashoff.

The report was based on data from a survey of 300 social media influencers who use Hashoff's platform and who post primarily about consumer topic areas (sports, travel, entertainment, food, etc.).

Some 99% of respondents say they post content to Instagram; 67% post to Facebook, 51% to Snapchat, 43% to Twitter, 30% to YouTube, and 28% to Pinterest.

Some 92% of influencers say Instagram is the social network they expect to focus on most this year, and 87% expect it to be their top focus next year.





Although only 2.7% of influencers say YouTube is their top focus this year, 8.5% expect it to be the social network they focus on most next year.

Just over half (52%) of influencers say it takes more than 30 minutes, on average, to create their best posts.

Only 12% of respondents say being a social media influencer is their full-time job.

