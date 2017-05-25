My Cart (0)
Member Login | About Us | Become a Member | Contact Us

Real-World Education for Modern Marketers

Join Over 600,000 Marketing Professionals

Start here!
N E X T
Text:  A A

More Honesty, Less Snark: How Consumers Want Brands to Act on Social Media

by   |    |  1,007 views
Email
Top

Most consumers want brands to be honest and friendly on social media, not snarky and trendy, according to recent research from Sprout Social.

The report was based on data from an online survey conducted in April 2017 of 1,003 consumers.

Some 86% of respondents say they want brands to be honest in their social posts; 83% want brands to be friendly, 78% want them to be helpful, and 72% want them to be funny.

Less than half of consumers want brands to be trendy (43%), politically correct (39%), or snarky (33%) on social media.


Most consumers like it when brands use social media to respond to questions, join conversations, and talk about timely events.

More than two-thirds of consumers find it annoying when brands use social media to make fun of competitors, post slang, talk politics, and make fun of customers.

Some 83% of consumers feel comfortable with brands' showing personality in Facebook posts.

However, less than half of consumers like brand personality on YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest, and Snapchat.

About the research: The report was based on data from an online survey conducted in April 2017 of 1,003 consumers.


Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

Brand PositioningDigital MarketingResearch SummariesSocial MediaSocial NetworkingSurvey DataWriting

Rate this  

Overall rating

  • Not rated yet.

Add a Comment

MarketingProfs uses single
sign-on with Facebook, Twitter, Google and others to make subscribing and signing in easier for you. That's it, and nothing more! Rest assured that MarketingProfs: Your data is secure with MarketingProfs SocialSafe!