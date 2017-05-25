More Honesty, Less Snark: How Consumers Want Brands to Act on Social Media

Most consumers want brands to be honest and friendly on social media, not snarky and trendy, according to recent research from Sprout Social.

The report was based on data from an online survey conducted in April 2017 of 1,003 consumers.

Some 86% of respondents say they want brands to be honest in their social posts; 83% want brands to be friendly, 78% want them to be helpful, and 72% want them to be funny.

Less than half of consumers want brands to be trendy (43%), politically correct (39%), or snarky (33%) on social media.





Most consumers like it when brands use social media to respond to questions, join conversations, and talk about timely events.

More than two-thirds of consumers find it annoying when brands use social media to make fun of competitors, post slang, talk politics, and make fun of customers.

Some 83% of consumers feel comfortable with brands' showing personality in Facebook posts.

However, less than half of consumers like brand personality on YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest, and Snapchat.

