Which Digital Channels Deliver the Best ROI?

Marketers rank email and social media as the top two digital channels for delivering an excellent return on investment (ROI), according to recent research from GetResponse.

The report was based on data from a survey of 2,510 digital marketers from around the world; 42% of respondents work for B2C-focused firms, 19% for B2B-focused firms, and 39% for firms that are both B2B- and B2C-focused.

Some 18% of marketers across all industries say email marketing delivers an excellent return on investment, and 17% say social media marketing delivers an excellent return on investment.

Search engine optimization ranks third (14%), and social PPC ranks fourth (12%).





Respondents who work for marketing/advertising agencies also rank email marketing, social media marketing, and search engine optimization as the top three channels for delivering an excellent return on investment:

About the research: The report was based on data from a survey of 2,510 digital marketers from around the world; 42% of respondents work for B2C-focused firms, 19% for B2B-focused firms, and 39% for firms that are both B2B- and B2C-focused.