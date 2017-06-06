2017 Social Media Marketing Trends: Top B2B and B2C Networks and Paid Channels

Marketers say Facebook is the social network they use most—as well as value most—for marketing their business, according to recent research from Social Media Examiner.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in January 2017 of 5,710 marketers from around the world; 67% of respondents work for B2C-focused firms, and 33% work for B2B-focused firms.

Some 94% of respondents say they use Facebook as part of their marketing efforts.

Also, 68% use Twitter; 56%, LinkedIn; 54%, Instagram; 45%, YouTube; 30%, Pinterest; and 7%, Snapchat.





Larger proportions of B2C marketers use Instagram, Facebook, and Pinterest as marketing channels compared with B2B marketers.

Larger proportions of B2B marketers use LinkedIn and Twitter as marketing channels compared with B2C marketers.

Some 62% of respondents say Facebook is the most important social media marketing channel they use; 16% cite LinkedIn; 9%, Twitter; 7%, Instagram; 4%, YouTube; and 2%, Twitter.

For the first time in the history of Social Media Examiner's annual study, Facebook surpassed LinkedIn as the most important platform with B2B marketers.

However, a significant share of B2B marketers (37%) still cite LinkedIn as the most important social media marketing channel they use.

Facebook is the most-used paid social channel (93% of respondents run ads on the network), Instagram is second (24%), and LinkedIn is third (16%).

B2C marketers run Facebook ads more than B2B marketers (95% vs. 87%); B2B marketers run LinkedIn ads more than B2C marketers (29% vs 10%).

