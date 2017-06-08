How Engaged Are Fortune 500 CEOs on Social Media?

Some 60% of Fortune 500 CEOs have no accounts in their own name on any of six major social networks, according to recent research from CEO.com and DOMO.

The report was based on data from an analysis conducted in 2016 of the social media presences of Fortune 500 CEOs on six popular networks: Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Google+, Instagram, and YouTube.

Fully 300 of Fortune 500 CEOs do not have an active public account on any of the six social networks examined.

Some 131 CEOs are on one network, 54 are on two networks, 9 are on three networks, 5 are on four networks, and 1 (Expedia CEO Dara Khosrowshahi) is on five networks.





LinkedIn is the most popular social network with CEOs (181 of Fortune 500 heads have public accounts); Facebook ranks second (40), followed by Twitter (36), Google+ (33), and Instagram (11).

None of the CEOs examined have a personal presence on YouTube. However, 43% of Fortune 500 CEOs have been featured on their company’s YouTube channel (e.g., for the Ice Bucket Challenge).

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink has the most followers (536,240) on LinkedIn of any Fortune 500 head; Jamie Dimon of JPMorgan Chase ranks second (498,000 followers).

