My Cart (0)
Member Login | About Us | Become a Member | Contact Us

Real-World Education for Modern Marketers

Join Over 600,000 Marketing Professionals

Start here!
N E X T
Text:  A A

Event Marketing Trends: Top Promotional Tactics, Tech, and Metrics

by   |    |  664 views
Email
Top

Marketers say social media, email, and word-of-mouth are the most effective tactics for promoting in-person events, according to recent research from Certain.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in April 2017 of marketing decision-makers at companies with 1,000 or more employees.

Some 20% of respondents say social media is the most effective tactic for promoting in-person events; email ranks second (18% say it is the most effective tactic), followed by word-of-mouth (14%).

Marketers say the three most important technologies for holding/sponsoring a successful event are event automation/management software, registration management software, and lead capture software.


Respondents say they measure the success of an event by looking at attendance (67% cite it as a metric they use), revenue generated (56%), attendee engagement (54%), and registrations (52%).

About the research: The report was based on data from a survey conducted in April 2017 of marketing decision makers at companies with 1,000 or more employees.


Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

ConferencesMarketing StrategyResearch SummariesSurvey Data

Rate this  

Overall rating

  • Not rated yet.

Add a Comment

Comments

  • by Justin Mon Jun 12, 2017 via web

    Ayaz,
    Always good stuff regarding event marketing and martech in your posts. One thing I found interesting in this study is that metrics listed are 100% attendee-oriented. Of course that's all very important but we often forget to look at the marketer-side metrics like adherence to budget, on-time delivery of content, cost reduction, staff efficiency. We often lose site of those things and don't really get a holistic view of event performance.

MarketingProfs uses single
sign-on with Facebook, Twitter, Google and others to make subscribing and signing in easier for you. That's it, and nothing more! Rest assured that MarketingProfs: Your data is secure with MarketingProfs SocialSafe!