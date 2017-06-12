Event Marketing Trends: Top Promotional Tactics, Tech, and Metrics

Marketers say social media, email, and word-of-mouth are the most effective tactics for promoting in-person events, according to recent research from Certain.
The report was based on data from a survey conducted in April 2017 of marketing decision-makers at companies with 1,000 or more employees.
Some 20% of respondents say social media is the most effective tactic for promoting in-person events; email ranks second (18% say it is the most effective tactic), followed by word-of-mouth (14%).
Marketers say the three most important technologies for holding/sponsoring a successful event are event automation/management software, registration management software, and lead capture software.
Respondents say they measure the success of an event by looking at attendance (67% cite it as a metric they use), revenue generated (56%), attendee engagement (54%), and registrations (52%).
Ayaz,
Always good stuff regarding event marketing and martech in your posts. One thing I found interesting in this study is that metrics listed are 100% attendee-oriented. Of course that's all very important but we often forget to look at the marketer-side metrics like adherence to budget, on-time delivery of content, cost reduction, staff efficiency. We often lose site of those things and don't really get a holistic view of event performance.