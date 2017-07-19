Paid Social Media Budgets: Network Ad Spend Trends

Facebook is already the most used social network by marketers for advertising, and it is also the platform marketers are most bullish about for the next 12 months, according to recent research from Hanapin Marketing.

The report was based on data from a survey among 164 brand marketers who spend budget on social media advertising.

Some 93% of respondents say their firm spends some marketing budget on Facebook advertising. Instagram is next (67% say they spend ad budget on it), followed by LinkedIn (57%), Twitter (51%), Pinterest (28%), and Snapchat (19%).

Moreover, 71% of surveyed marketers say they plan to increase their ad spend on Facebook in the next 12 months. (Below, additional findings from the study.)







Some 21% of marketers saying they expect to spend less on Twitter advertising in the next 12 months:

Nearly three-quarters (73%) of respondents say they spend the majority of their social media advertising budget on Facebook:

