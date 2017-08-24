The Most Important Attributes of Effective Online Influencers

Consumers say they are most likely to trust online influencers who come across as credible and who appear to have actually used the products/services incorporated into their posts, according to research from IZEA.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in 2016 of 1,000 consumers age 18-70 in the United States who use social media.

Some 67% of respondents say the credibility/believability of an influencer is highly important in making sponsored posts effective; and 64% say it is very important that the influencer seems to have actually tried the product/services incorporated into posts.

Less than half of consumers say an influencer's popularity/follower count makes sponsored posts more effective.





Some 62% of consumers say a sponsored post is more effective if it comes from an influencer who is famous/someone they have heard of; 9% say that makes a post less effective.

A little more than half (52%) of consumers say a sponsored post is more effective if it comes from someone they haven't heard of but who is identified as a subject-matter expert; 15% say that makes a post less effective.

