The Most Important Attributes of Effective Online Influencers

by   |    |  182 views
Consumers say they are most likely to trust online influencers who come across as credible and who appear to have actually used the products/services incorporated into their posts, according to research from IZEA.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in 2016 of 1,000 consumers age 18-70 in the United States who use social media.

Some 67% of respondents say the credibility/believability of an influencer is highly important in making sponsored posts effective; and 64% say it is very important that the influencer seems to have actually tried the product/services incorporated into posts.

Less than half of consumers say an influencer's popularity/follower count makes sponsored posts more effective.


Some 62% of consumers say a sponsored post is more effective if it comes from an influencer who is famous/someone they have heard of; 9% say that makes a post less effective.

A little more than half (52%) of consumers say a sponsored post is more effective if it comes from someone they haven't heard of but who is identified as a subject-matter expert; 15% say that makes a post less effective.

Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

