The Most-Deleted and Least-Used Mobile Apps [Infographic]

Fitness/health and productivity mobile apps are the most deleted types of programs from consumers' smartphones, according to recent research from alligatortek.

The report was based on data from a survey of 2,000 people in the United States who use smartphone apps.

The most downloaded apps by consumers are thoserelated to social media, email/communication, news/entertainment, and shopping/e-commerce.

The most-deleted apps are programs related to fitness/health, productivity, and AI/smart home; the least-used apps are also related to those three categories.

Check out the infographic for more findings from the survey:





About the research: The report was based on data from a survey of 2,000 people in the United States who use smartphone apps.