The State of B2B Marketing Automation in 2017

Most B2B marketers are already using or plan to use some form of marketing automation technology, according to recent research from Act-On and Econsultancy.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in April and May 2017 among 355 in-house B2B marketers from around the world.

Some 53% of respondents say their B2B firm has already put some form of marketing automation technology in place; 37% say they plan to utilize marketing technology in the future; and 10% say they have no plans to utilize marketing technology.

Respondents whose B2B firms use marketing automation say the top reasons for doing so are to generate higher-quality leads, increase revenue, and align Sales and Marketing for mutual success.





B2B marketers say they use marketing automation most to help with email (73% do so), Web forms (63%), and landing pages (56%).

B2B marketers say the top challenges with marketing automation are a lack of resources (60% cite it as an issue) and a lack of staff skilled in using the technologies (50%).

