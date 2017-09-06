The State of B2B Marketing Automation in 2017

Most B2B marketers are already using or plan to use some form of marketing automation technology, according to recent research from Act-On and Econsultancy.
The report was based on data from a survey conducted in April and May 2017 among 355 in-house B2B marketers from around the world.
Some 53% of respondents say their B2B firm has already put some form of marketing automation technology in place; 37% say they plan to utilize marketing technology in the future; and 10% say they have no plans to utilize marketing technology.
Respondents whose B2B firms use marketing automation say the top reasons for doing so are to generate higher-quality leads, increase revenue, and align Sales and Marketing for mutual success.
B2B marketers say they use marketing automation most to help with email (73% do so), Web forms (63%), and landing pages (56%).
B2B marketers say the top challenges with marketing automation are a lack of resources (60% cite it as an issue) and a lack of staff skilled in using the technologies (50%).
