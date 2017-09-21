My Cart (0)
How Americans Use Social Media to Access News in 2017

Most Americans now use social media to get at least some of their news, according to a recent report from the Pew Research Center.

The research was based on data from a survey conducted in August 2017 among a nationally representative panel of 4,971 adults in the United States.

Some 67% of respondents say they get at least some of their news on social media, with 20% saying they do so often.

That's up slightly from 2016, when 62% of US adults reported getting news from social media.


Facebook is the social network most used for accessing news (45% of American adults view news on the platform); YouTube ranks second (18%).

Twitter, YouTube, and Snapchat have all recorded significant increases since 2016 in the share of users who use those platforms to access news.

Some 55% of Americans age 50 or older report getting news on social media, up from 45% in 2016.

Snapchat has the youngest group of news users (82% are age 18-29).

The news user bases of Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube include more older Americans than other networks do.

Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

