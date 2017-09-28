My Cart (0)
Why Consumers Call Out Brands on Social Media

by   |    |  290 views
Nearly half (46%) of consumers in the United States say they have used social media to publicly call out brands for bad behavior or poor service, according to recent research from Sprout Social.

The report was based on data conducted in July 2017 among 1,003 adults in the United States.

Younger consumers are significantly more likely to call out/complain about brands on social media than older consumers, the analysis found.

Some 56% of Millennial respondents say they have called out a brand on social media, compared with 44% of non-Millennial respondents.


Among respondents who say they would call out a brand on social media, 60% would do so because of dishonesty, 59% because of bad customer service, and 57% because of in-person rudeness.

Respondents say they call out brands on social media to raise awareness with other consumers (70% do so) and to get an apology or resolution (55%).

About the research: The report was based on data conducted in July 2017 among 1,003 adults in the United States.


Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

  • by Mike Gray Thu Sep 28, 2017 via web

    Thank you. This is one of those issues that we know is true, but when you support it with numbers, it becomes even more clear and such a shockingly clear rule of marketing. Witness Equifax and Well Fargo.

