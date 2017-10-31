My Cart (0)
How Agencies Are Helping Brands With Social Media Marketing

Brands are employing marketing agencies to help with a wide range of social media efforts, including content creation, monitoring, strategy, and campaign analysis, according to recent research from Simply Measured.

The report was based on data from nearly 1,000 social media marketing professionals who work for agencies.

Some 85% of respondents say they help clients with social media content creation, 80% help with social media monitoring, 78% with strategy, and 75% with campaign analysis.

Some 61% of social media marketers at agencies say measuring ROI is among their biggest challenges; 36% say tying social to business goals is a major challenge; 30% say securing enough budget is a major challenge.


Some 98% of social media marketers at agencies say they use Facebook for clients; 87% use Instagram; 83%, Twitter; 70%, YouTube; and 64%, LinkedIn.

About the research: The report was based on data from nearly 1,000 social media marketing professionals who work for agencies.


  • by Shivangi Shrivastava Wed Nov 1, 2017 via web

    Hey Ayaz, Thanks for all this information. This will definitely help me to target the correct social media platform.

