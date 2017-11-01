Are These Five Marketing Buzzwords and Concepts Overhyped?

Nearly half of marketers say artificial intelligence is an overhyped idea/term, according to recent research from Resulticks.
The report was based on data from a survey conducted in September 2017 among 318 marketers in the United States.
Respondents were asked whether they believe five ideas/terms—artificial intelligence, Big Data, omnichannel, real-time marketing, and personalization—are overhyped (i.e., closer to fantasy than reality).
Some 47% of marketers say artificial intelligence is overhyped; 31% say Big Data is overhyped; 23% say omnichannel is overhyped; 20% say real-time marketing is overhyped; and just 14% say personalization is overhyped.
Some 40% of marketers say they feel skeptical when they hear the term "artificial intelligence"; 34% say they feel exhausted when they hear the term "Big Data."
Some 55% of marketers say they blame marketing technology vendors for overhyping buzzwords; 38% say they blame journalists/bloggers.
Ah, the wonders of myopic research. This would have been the perfect opportunity to explore whether it was the term or the technology that merited disdain. Just as, with the Affordable Care Act, respondents liked the ACA but disliked Obamacare, despite their being identical. People also liked the benefits provided by the ACA even when they disliked the program by either name.
If Big Data is defined as the ability to discover suspected and/or unrealized relationships within a company's data and, once they're revealed, be able to use them to add or modify strategies and tactics, the technology takes on greater value. Describe AI as a way to improve the accuracy, effectiveness, and speed of business decisions, and it, too, becomes more tangible.
I've worked for clients in both arenas (as far back as 1991 for AI), and the benefits of each are inestimable. Yet the terms, when put in the hands of people more interested in seeming cool than being effective, have been transformed from shorthand for something substantial into façades with little behind them.
Totally agree with Peter. These terms are not overhyped, they are underdelivered, and have been for some time. Think of how much your bank or your health insurer knows about you and how little they are doing with that information to deliver a better #CX, a better quality of life.
All of these terms have great promise to make consumers' lives simpler and easier, thereby improving #CX, if companies will focus on doing so rather than just selling more. Provide information of value, help make people's lives simpler and easier and you'll have a "customer for life" rather than a single transaction because you didn't use the data you had to provide even a decent #CX.