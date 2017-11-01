Are These Five Marketing Buzzwords and Concepts Overhyped?

Nearly half of marketers say artificial intelligence is an overhyped idea/term, according to recent research from Resulticks.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in September 2017 among 318 marketers in the United States.

Respondents were asked whether they believe five ideas/terms—artificial intelligence, Big Data, omnichannel, real-time marketing, and personalization—are overhyped (i.e., closer to fantasy than reality).

Some 47% of marketers say artificial intelligence is overhyped; 31% say Big Data is overhyped; 23% say omnichannel is overhyped; 20% say real-time marketing is overhyped; and just 14% say personalization is overhyped.





Some 40% of marketers say they feel skeptical when they hear the term "artificial intelligence"; 34% say they feel exhausted when they hear the term "Big Data."

Some 55% of marketers say they blame marketing technology vendors for overhyping buzzwords; 38% say they blame journalists/bloggers.

