Influencers' Top Social Networks for 2018

by   |    |  1,040 views
Most social media influencers expect Instagram to be the network they focus on most next year, according to recent research from Hashoff.

The report was based on data from a survey of 414 influencers in a wide range of B2C topic areas who use Hashoff's platform.

Some 93% of respondents say Instagram is the social network they've focused on most this year, and 82% say they expect it to be the network they focus on most in 2018.

Some 12% of influencers expect YouTube to be the network they focus on most next year, up from 3% this year.


Nearly all (99.3%) of the influencers surveyed say they work on Instagram; 70% work on Facebook; and 47% work on Snapchat.

Some 76% of social media influencers say Instagram has the best tools for creators among the major social networks.

About the research: The report was based on data from a survey of 414 influencers in a wide-range of B2C topic areas who use Hashoff's platform.


Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

  • by Kristen Edens Mon Nov 13, 2017 via web

    Thanks for this informative article, Ayaz. I'm curious to know the demographics on the 414 influencers surveyed for this study. My audience is primarily 50+ and few are implementing Instagram. Is Instagram primarily a Millennial platform?

  • by Ayaz Mon Nov 13, 2017 via web

    Hi Kristen. I don't have a sense of the demographics of the survey respondents, but Hashoff might. I'll reach out and see if they have additional information. Thanks for the comment!

