The Top Social Networks for Sharing Holiday and Life-Milestone Updates

Facebook is the most popular social network among consumers for posting updates about holidays and life milestones, according to recent research from Sprout Social.

The report was based on data from a September 2017 survey of 1,220 consumers.

Some 94% of people who have posted to social media about a holiday/life milestone (engagement, professional accomplishment, etc.) have done so to Facebook; 39% have posted to Instagram; and 27% have posted to Snapchat.

Millennials are somewhat less likely than Baby Boomers and Gen Xers to have shared a holiday/milestone posts to Facebook (92% vs. 97%).

Some 53% of Millennials say they have used Instagram to share a holiday/milestone post compared with 25% of other generations; 42% of Millennials say they have used Snapchat to share a holiday/milestone post compared with just 12% of other generations.





Some 79% of consumers say they;ve shared details about a holiday/milestone with friends and family on social media.

That compares with 75% who have have shared holiday/milestone updates in-person, 72% who have texted, and 71% who have made a phone call.

Some 47% of consumers say they would share information about a brand in a holiday-related post if it were relevant, and 43% say they would share information about a brand in a travel-related post if it were relevant.

