How Local Businesses Are Advertising This Holiday Season

by   |    |  232 views
Facebook is the most popular channel with local businesses for running advertising campaigns this holiday season, according to recent research from Netsertive.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in November 2017 among 500 local business owners whose firms sell products with an average price of more than $500.

Some 51% of respondents say they plan to run advertising campaigns on Facebook this holiday season to get buyers to the door.

Moreover, 42% plan to run campaigns on Google, 20% in magazines/newspapers, 20% on digital video platforms, 14% on television/radio, and 6% on Bing.

Some 57% of respondents say they plan to use social media as part of their holiday sales strategy.


Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

