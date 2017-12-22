2018 Digital Marketing Plans: Budget and Tactic Trends

Most firms (93%) expect to increase their spend on digital marketing in 2018, according to recent research from Ascend2.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in December 2017 among 217 marketing influencers (43% work for B2B firms, 35% for B2C firms, and 22% for hybrid firms).

Some 52% of respondents said they expect their digital marketing budget to increase marginally in the year ahead, and 41% expect their digital marketing budget to increase significantly.

Only 7% of respondents expect to decrease their digital marketing spend in 2018.





Respondents say the most effective digital marketing tactics in 2018 will be social media marketing (18% say so) and content marketing (17%).

Respondents say the most difficult digital marketing tactics to execute are data management and marketing technology (18% cite each).

