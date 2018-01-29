Marketers' Top SEO Priorities for 2018

Marketers say social media, on-site optimization, and content creation are their top search engine optimization (SEO) priorities this year, according to recent research from Clutch.

The report was based on data from a survey of 303 marketing decision-makers who work for businesses in the United States.

Some 20% of respondents say social media marketing is their top SEO priority in 2018. On-site optimization is cited by 16% of marketers as their top SEO priority, and content creation is cited by 15% as their top priority.

Some 95% of firms that spend budget on SEO use their website as a marketing channel, and 94% use social media as a marketing channel.





Some 82% of respondents say their firm handles social media in-house, and 73% say their firm handles content creation in-house.

