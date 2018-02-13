Account-Based Marketing Trends: Top Channels, Priorities, and Challenges

Marketers say personalized content is the most effective digital channel they use for engaging account-based marketing (ABM) accounts, according to recent research from Ascend2.

The report was based on data from a survey of 253 marketing influencers (53% work for B2B firms, 28% for B2C firms, and 19% for hybrid, B2B-B2C firms).

Respondents were polled on how they use account-based marketing, which refers to the approach of targeting individual prospect/customer accounts as markets of one, rather than targeting wider groups/verticals.

Some 52% of marketers say personalized content is an effective account-based marketing digital channel, 49% say segmented email is an effective channel, and 45% say social media is an effective channel.





Respondents say their top ABM priorities in 2018 are to align Sales and Marketing initiatives, to attribute marketing efforts to revenue, and to score and target ideal accounts:

Respondents say their top ABM challenges are attributing marketing efforts to revenue, aligning sales and marketing initiatives, and scoring and targeting ideal accounts:

About the research: The report was based on data from a survey of 253 marketing influencers (53% work for B2B firms, 28% for B2C firms, and 19% for hybrid, B2B-B2C firms).