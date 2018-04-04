Limited Time Offer: Save 30% on PRO with code GETRESULTS »

The Six Biggest Challenges Facing Social Media Marketers

Marketers say not having enough staff and financial resources is the top challenge they face in executing well on social media, according to recent research from The Manifest.

The report was based on data from a survey of 344 social media marketers from around the world who work for companies with more than 10 employees. Half of the respondents work for B2B firms and half work for B2C firms.

Some 26% of social media marketers say not having enough human and financial resources is their biggest challenge.

Other top challenges include not having a formal strategy (24% of respondents say so) and building followers and influencers (24%).

Those are followed by tracking results (17%), keeping up with changing features on social platforms (4%), and selecting the right social channels to market on (3%).


Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

