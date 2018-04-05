Limited Time Offer: Save 30% on PRO with code GETRESULTS »

How People Feel After Using the Top Social Networks

Does using social media make people have a better or worse outlook on life? Do users think social networks accurately depict their lives? Are there differences in how people feel after using different platforms?

To find out, Comet surveyed 1,146 people in the United States who use social media. Respondents were polled on their sentiments about Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Snapchat, and Twitter.

There are significant differences in how people feel after checking different social networks and in how accurately people think different social networks depict their lives, the analysis found.

The following are key findings for each of the five networks examined:

Facebook: Some 24% of users have a better outlook on life after using Facebook, and 19% have a worse outlook. Some 40% of users say their Facebook account is a very accurate representation of their life, and 14% say it is not at all an accurate representation of their life.


Instagram: Some 24% of users have a better outlook on life after using Instagram, and 20% have a worse outlook. Some 36% of users say their Instagram account is a very accurate representation of their life, and 20% say it is not at all an accurate representation of their life.

LinkedIn: Some 17% of users have a better outlook on life after using LinkedIn, and 22% have a worse outlook. Some 50% of users say their LinkedIn account is a very accurate representation of their life, and 15% say it is not at all an accurate representation of their life.

Snapchat: Some 28% of users have a better outlook on life after using Snapchat, and 12% have a worse outlook. Some 46% of users say their Snapchat account is a very accurate representation of their life, and 19% say it is not at all an accurate representation of their life.

Twitter: Some 23% of users have a better outlook on life after using Twitter, and 11% have a worse outlook. Some 32% of users say their Twitter account is a very accurate representation of their life, and 24% say it is not at all an accurate representation of their life.

About the research: The report was based on data from a survey of 1,146 people in the United States who use social media.


Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

  • by Peter Altschuler Thu Apr 5, 2018 via web

    These one-size-fits-all surveys are becoming annoying.

    LinkedIn is aimed specifically at people who use it for business, and many are B2B. Snapchat's demographic skews younger and has virtually no business-relevant benefits. Facebook's business pages tend to be dominated by consumer brands.

    Rolling those up into a single canvass is unenlightening. It's like rolling up a Pollack canvas with one of Vermeer's while the paint is still wet and expecting to get a good idea of their patrons' tastes.

