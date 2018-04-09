Limited Time Offer: Save 30% on PRO with code GETRESULTS »

How SMBs Are Using Social Media: Platform, Posting, and Content Trends

by   |    |  752 views
Most small-to-midsize businesses in the United States are now using social media for marketing purposes, according to recent research from Clutch.

The report was based on data from a survey of 351 business owners and managers at US companies with fewer than 500 employees.

Some 71% of respondents say their firm uses social media, and 16% say their firm is planning to in the future.

Facebook is the social platform SMBs use most (86% use it). Instagram is second (48%), followed by YouTube (46%), Twitter (44%), LinkedIn (31%), and Snapchat (25%).


Just over half (52%) of SMBs that use social media post at least once a day.


Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

