How SMBs Are Using Social Media: Platform, Posting, and Content Trends

Most small-to-midsize businesses in the United States are now using social media for marketing purposes, according to recent research from Clutch.

The report was based on data from a survey of 351 business owners and managers at US companies with fewer than 500 employees.

Some 71% of respondents say their firm uses social media, and 16% say their firm is planning to in the future.

Facebook is the social platform SMBs use most (86% use it). Instagram is second (48%), followed by YouTube (46%), Twitter (44%), LinkedIn (31%), and Snapchat (25%).





Just over half (52%) of SMBs that use social media post at least once a day.

Read the Full Article

Membership is required to access the full version of this how-to marketing article ... don't worry though, it's FREE!