Teens' Favorite Social Networks, Fashion Brands, and Restaurants

Snapchat and Instagram are the most popular social networks among American teens, according to recent research from Piper Jaffray.

The report was based on data from a survey of 6,000 teens in the United States. The average age of respondents was 16.4 years.

Some 45% of teens say Snapchat is their favorite social network, and 26% say Instagram is their favorite social network.

Some 39% of teens say they watch Netflix daily, and 30% say they watch YouTube daily. Only 20% of teens say they watch cable television daily.





Nike is both the most popular clothing brand and the most popular footwear brand among teens.

Amazon is by far their most popular shopping website.

Chick-fil-A and Starbucks are the most popular restaurants with both upper-income teens and average-income teens.

