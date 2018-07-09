What Brands Post on Social vs. What Consumers Want to See

There is a significant disconnect between what marketers post to social media and what consumers want brands to post, according to recent research from Sprout Social.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in April and May 2018 among 1,253 consumers and 2,060 social media marketers.

Consumers say the types of social content they value most from brands are posts about discounts/sales (72% say so) and posts that showcase new products/services (60%).

In contrast, marketers say the types of social content they share most are posts that teach something (61% say so) and posts that tell a story (58%).





Consumers say they are most likely to both engage with and share posts that include discounts/sales.

