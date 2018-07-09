Limited Time Offer: Save 30% on PRO with code WOOHOO »

My Cart (0)
Member Login | About Us | Become a Member | Contact Us

Real-World Education for Modern Marketers

Join Over 600,000 Marketing Professionals

Start here!
N E X T
Text:  A A

What Brands Post on Social vs. What Consumers Want to See

by Ayaz Nanji  |  
July 9, 2018
  |  2,601 views
Email
Top

There is a significant disconnect between what marketers post to social media and what consumers want brands to post, according to recent research from Sprout Social.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in April and May 2018 among 1,253 consumers and 2,060 social media marketers.

Consumers say the types of social content they value most from brands are posts about discounts/sales (72% say so) and posts that showcase new products/services (60%).

In contrast, marketers say the types of social content they share most are posts that teach something (61% say so) and posts that tell a story (58%).


Consumers say they are most likely to both engage with and share posts that include discounts/sales.

About the research: The report was based on data from a survey conducted in April and May, 2018 among 1,253 consumers and 2,060 social media marketers.


Sign up for free to read the full article.Read the Full Article

Membership is required to access the full version of this how-to marketing article ... don't worry though, it's FREE!

WANT TO READ MORE?
SIGN UP TODAY ...
IT'S FREE!

We will never sell or rent your email address to anyone. We value your privacy. (We hate spam as much as you do.) See our privacy policy.

Sign in with one of your preferred accounts below:

Loading...

Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

ContentContent MarketingResearch SummariesSocial MediaSocial Networking

Rate this  

Overall rating

  • Not rated yet.

Add a Comment

MarketingProfs uses single
sign-on with Facebook, Twitter, Google and others to make subscribing and signing in easier for you. That's it, and nothing more! Rest assured that MarketingProfs: Your data is secure with MarketingProfs SocialSafe!