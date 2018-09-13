The Business and Industry Content Preferences of C-Suite Executives

Senior executives rely heavily on email and traditional media for their content, and they are most interested in content that delivers useful insights, according to recent research from Greentarget.

The report was based on data from a survey of more than 100 C-level executives who are responsible for the purchase of professional services for their firm.

Some 55% of respondents say they use email daily to access business content and industry news and information, and 52% say they use traditional media daily to do so.

Only 35% of C-level execs say they use social media daily to access business/industry content.





Some 35% of respondents say they find traditional media to be a very valuable source of business/industry information, and 32% say they find industry association publications to be a very valuable source.

Some 71% of C-suite executives say what attracts them to the content they consume most frequently is utility/usefulness.

