2019 Salary Guide: Pay Forecasts for Marketing, Advertising, and PR Positions

The median starting salary for a corporate chief marketing officer (CMO) in the United States is expected to be $164,000 in 2019, according to recent research from The Creative Group.

The 2019 Salary Guide was based on data from staffing and recruiting professionals who make thousands of full-time, temporary, and project placements at brands and agencies each year.

The researchers determined projected 2019 salary ranges for positions in the United States based on starting pay only; bonuses, incentives, and other forms of compensation were not taken into account. The full report includes projections for many more positions, as well as data on salary variations by city.

The median starting salary (50th percentile) for a corporate vice-president of marketing is forecast to be $145,000; the median starting salary for a corporate marketing director is forecast to be $108,000.

On the agency side, the median starting salary for an account director is forecast to be $100,000; the median starting salary for an account executive is forecast to be $54,500.





The median starting salary for an SEO/SEM specialist is forecast to be $62,500, and the median starting salary for a social media manager is forecast to be $57,750.

For PR professionals, the median starting salary for a vice-president of public relations is forecast to be $115,000, and the median starting salary for a public relations manager is forecast to be $77,500.

The median starting salary for a content strategist is forecast to be $73,000, and the median starting salary for a copywriter is forecast to be $71,500.

