Video is the content type that tends to spark the most engagement on Instagram, according to recent research from quintly.

The report was based on data from an analysis of more than 8.9 million Instagram posts made by 44,432 brand profiles between January 1 and September 30, 2018.

Carousel posts (posts with multiple images) garner 2.2% more engagement (likes and comments) compared with single-image posts, and video posts garner 18.6% more engagement compared with carousel posts.

Video posts garner 21.2% more engagement, on average, compared with image posts.

Some 31.7% of the posts analyzed had descriptions consisting of 300+ characters in length, 30% had descriptions between 150-300 characters in length, and 38.4% had descriptions under 150 characters in length.

Some 28.9% of the posts analyzed included no hashtags, 36.2% included 1-3 hashtags, and 34.9% included four or more hashtags.

More than half (54.9%) of the posts examined did not include an emoji.

