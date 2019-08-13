Facebook is still the most popular social network for paid campaigns, but marketers appear to be most bullish about YouTube and Instagram, according to recent research from Hanapin Marketing.

The report was based on data from a survey of 273 marketers who work either for brands or for agencies. Most respondents are based in the United States, though some reside in Canada and the United Kingdom.

Some 91% of marketers surveyed say they run ad campaigns on Facebook, making it the most popular paid social channel by far.