Facebook is still the most popular social network for paid campaigns, but marketers appear to be most bullish about YouTube and Instagram, according to recent research from Hanapin Marketing.

The report was based on data from a survey of 273 marketers who work either for brands or for agencies. Most respondents are based in the United States, though some reside in Canada and the United Kingdom.

Some 91% of marketers surveyed say they run ad campaigns on Facebook, making it the most popular paid social channel by far.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

