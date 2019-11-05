Younger employees are more likely to oppose companies' regulating how they discuss politics on social media while at work, according to recent research from Clutch.

The report was based on data from a survey of 500 people in the United States who work full time. Respondents spanned a wide range of ages and political beliefs.

Some 45% of respondents age 18-34 say companies should not clarify how employees can express political opinions while at work; that compares with 36% of respondents age 35-54 who say the same, and 38% of employees age 55 and older who say so.