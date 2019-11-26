The average engagement rate on Instagram posts published by brands has been steadily declining since November 2018, according to recent research from Socialinsider.

The report was based on data from an analysis of more than 7.4 million Instagram posts published by 31,033 brand profiles of different sizes between 2014 and 2019.

The researchers found the average engagement rate (likes and comments divided by follower count) per post is now around 2%, down from 3% a year ago.

The decline in engagement began in November 2018, around when Instagram announced a new effort to remove fake accounts from the service.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is a digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Media, a marketing agency specializing in content and social media services for tech firms. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

