The average CPM for advertising delivered via Facebook Ads Manager has been steadily rising since March, according to recent research from Social Insider.

The report was based on an analysis of campaigns from 3,887 accounts published through Facebook Ads Manager—which serves units across Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and Audience Network—between January 2019 and August 2020. The advertisers included in the study were based in locations around the world and spanned a range of industries.

The average CPM in August 2020 for the ads examined was $5.31, up from $4.54 in January but down from $6.91 in August 2019.

The average CPC for the ads examined was $0.43 in August 2020, which was down slightly from $0.49 in January 2020.

Click-through rate

The average clickthrough rate (CTR) in August 2020 for the ads examined was 3.01%, which was similar to the 3.16% rate from August 2019.

Objectives

The most common objectives for the ads included in the study were conversions (26.94% of the ads examined), post engagement (24.19%), and link clicks (22.64%).

