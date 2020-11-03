Thumbnail images for popular YouTube videos tend to be colorful, to feature human faces, and to contain text, according to recent research from Best SEO Companies.

The report was based on analysis of the thumbnails for the 740 most popular YouTube videos to date in 2020.

Nearly three-quarters (72%) of the thumbnails examined featured a human face, and 88% were colorful.

Some 70% of the thumbnails contained a title or explanatory text.

Category insights

Thumbnails for the most popular news-related YouTube videos tended to feature negative emotions such as anger, contempt, disgust, or fear, the analysis found.

Thumbnails for the most popular home and living videos tended to feature sadness.

