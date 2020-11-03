Thumbnail images for popular YouTube videos tend to be colorful, to feature human faces, and to contain text, according to recent research from Best SEO Companies.
The report was based on analysis of the thumbnails for the 740 most popular YouTube videos to date in 2020.
Nearly three-quarters (72%) of the thumbnails examined featured a human face, and 88% were colorful.
Some 70% of the thumbnails contained a title or explanatory text.
Category insights
Thumbnails for the most popular news-related YouTube videos tended to feature negative emotions such as anger, contempt, disgust, or fear, the analysis found.
Thumbnails for the most popular home and living videos tended to feature sadness.
About the research: The report was based on analysis of the thumbnails for the 740 most popular YouTube videos to date in 2020.
Oh, boy. The dreaded sign up form.
Before you run for the hills, we wanted to let you know that MarketingProfs has thousands of marketing resources, including this one (yes, the one behind this sign up form), entirely free!
Simply subscribe to our newsletter and get instant access to how-to articles, guides, webinars and more for nada, nothing, zip, zilch, on the house...delivered right to your inbox! MarketingProfs is the largest marketing community in the world, and we are here to help you be a better marketer.
You may also like:
- How to Find and Hire Social Media Influencers [Infographic]
- Five Ways to Incorporate LinkedIn Stories Into Your Marketing [Infographic]
- The Social Networks Used Most by B2B Marketers
- How Marketers Can Succeed With Instagram Stories [Infographic]
- You CAN Use Social Media for B2B (Even in a Pandemic): 'Ultimate Guide to Social Media' Authors Talk With Marketing Smarts [Podcast]