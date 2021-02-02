Which social media shifts should marketers be watching closely in 2021?
A recent infographic (below) from Oberlo explores 10 key trends that could have a major impact on social media strategies this year.
The piece looks at approaches and content types that are on the rise, from social commerce and social search to memes and stories.
It also examines broader social media evolutions, such as the proliferation of disinformation and the increasing importance of authenticity.
Check out the infographic:
