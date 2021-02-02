Please accept all cookies to ensure proper website functionality. Set my cookie preferences

Which social media shifts should marketers be watching closely in 2021?

A recent infographic (below) from Oberlo explores 10 key trends that could have a major impact on social media strategies this year.

The piece looks at approaches and content types that are on the rise, from social commerce and social search to memes and stories.

It also examines broader social media evolutions, such as the proliferation of disinformation and the increasing importance of authenticity.

Check out the infographic:

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is a digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Media, a marketing agency specializing in content and social media services for tech firms. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

