Most business-to-consumer (B2C) content marketers say their organization made quick and effective changes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and they expect those changes to stay in effect for the foreseeable future, according to a just-published study from MarketingProfs and Content Marketing Institute.

The 11th Annual B2C Content Marketing Benchmarks, Budgets, and Trends: Insights for 2021 report is based on data from a survey of 233 business-to-consumer marketers. The companion report on business-to-business (B2B) content marketing was published in late October 2020.

Fully 82% of B2C content marketers agree that their organization made quick changes in response to the pandemic; moreover, 80% say the changes were effective.

Some 84% of content marketers expect at least some of the changes made in response to the pandemic to stay in effect for the foreseeable future.

Below are selected charts displaying findings from the various chapters of the current year's B2C content marketing report.

Content Marketing Maturity & Strategy

Some 41% of B2C marketers report their organization is in the sophisticated/mature phase of content marketing maturity.

Content Creation & Distribution

The top 3 technologies B2C marketers report using to assist with content marketing are analytics tools (85%), social media publishing/analytics (73%), and email marketing software (71%).

Insights for Content Marketing in 2021

B2C marketers predict the top content marketing areas their organizations will invest in during 2021 are content creation (61%), social media management/community building (54%), and website enhancements (53%).

See and download the entire 11th Annual B2C Content Marketing Benchmarks, Budgets, and Trends: Insights for 2021 report here:

About the research: The report is based on an online survey that was emailed to a sample of marketers using lists from CMI and MarketingProfs. A total of 1,707 recipients from around the globe—representing a range of industries, functional areas, and company sizes—replied to the survey in July 2020. This report presents the findings from the 233 B2C respondents.