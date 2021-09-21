Please accept all cookies to ensure proper website functionality. Set my cookie preferences

Do LinkedIn posts with links, or those without links, garner more engagement?

To find out, Social Insider and Lightspan Digital analyzed engagement (likes, comments, and shares) on 86,504 LinkedIn posts from 883 brand pages.

The researchers found that posts without links perform better than those that include links across almost all post types (the one exception: job posts).

In the case of image posts, the average engagement rate is 70% higher for those without links than those with links.

LinkedIn average engagement rate by link presence

The researchers found that adding a link as the first comment has not been widely adopted, with only 0.2% of the posts analyzed following that practice.

Usage of link in the first comment on LinkedIn posts

Image posts tend to garner the most engagement, on average, followed by video posts and job posts.

LinkedIn average engagement rate by post type

About the research: The report was based on an analysis of engagement (likes, comments, and shares) on 86,504 LinkedIn posts from 883 brand pages.

