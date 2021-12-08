Please accept all cookies to ensure proper website functionality. Set my cookie preferences

Gen Z is the fastest-growing audience demographic on LinkedIn, according to recent research from the professional social network.

The report was based on internal LinkedIn data as well as third-party data. The researchers defined Gen Z as individuals born between 1997 and 2012.

There are approximately 78 million Gen Zers on LinkedIn globally, and the generation now accounts for about 10% of the platform's user base.

Rate of growth on LinkedIn for Gen Z

Most Gen Z members on LinkedIn join soon after high school. The most popular areas of study for Gen Z LinkedIn members in North America who attend college are business related.

Gen Z career fields that most often join LinkedIn

Gen Z is at the forefront of changing jobs in 2021, with job transitions reflected on LinkedIn up 80% year-over-year. This is the biggest year-over-year increase of any generation.

Job transitions on LinkedIn by generation

The most popular LinkedIn Learning courses with Gen Z cover areas such as Microsoft Excel, project management, and SQL.

Top 10 LinkedIn Learning courses for Gen Z

About the research: The report was based on internal LinkedIn data as well as third-party data. The researchers defined Gen Z as individuals born between 1997 and 2012.

Sign up for free to read the full article. Continue reading "A Look at the Gen Z Audience on LinkedIn" ... Read the full article

Subscribe today...it's free!

MarketingProfs provides thousands of marketing resources, entirely free!

Simply subscribe to our newsletter and get instant access to how-to articles, guides, webinars and more for nada, nothing, zip, zilch, on the house...delivered right to your inbox! MarketingProfs is the largest marketing community in the world, and we are here to help you be a better marketer.

Already a member? Sign in now.
Facebook Sign In Google Sign In Twitter Sign In

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is a digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Media, a marketing agency specializing in content and social media services for tech firms. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

Get access to B2B Forum Online 2021 + a year of PRO.