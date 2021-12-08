Gen Z is the fastest-growing audience demographic on LinkedIn, according to recent research from the professional social network.

The report was based on internal LinkedIn data as well as third-party data. The researchers defined Gen Z as individuals born between 1997 and 2012.

There are approximately 78 million Gen Zers on LinkedIn globally, and the generation now accounts for about 10% of the platform's user base.

Most Gen Z members on LinkedIn join soon after high school. The most popular areas of study for Gen Z LinkedIn members in North America who attend college are business related.

Gen Z is at the forefront of changing jobs in 2021, with job transitions reflected on LinkedIn up 80% year-over-year. This is the biggest year-over-year increase of any generation.

The most popular LinkedIn Learning courses with Gen Z cover areas such as Microsoft Excel, project management, and SQL.

