Gen Z is the fastest-growing audience demographic on LinkedIn, according to recent research from the professional social network.
The report was based on internal LinkedIn data as well as third-party data. The researchers defined Gen Z as individuals born between 1997 and 2012.
There are approximately 78 million Gen Zers on LinkedIn globally, and the generation now accounts for about 10% of the platform's user base.
Most Gen Z members on LinkedIn join soon after high school. The most popular areas of study for Gen Z LinkedIn members in North America who attend college are business related.
Gen Z is at the forefront of changing jobs in 2021, with job transitions reflected on LinkedIn up 80% year-over-year. This is the biggest year-over-year increase of any generation.
The most popular LinkedIn Learning courses with Gen Z cover areas such as Microsoft Excel, project management, and SQL.
About the research: The report was based on internal LinkedIn data as well as third-party data. The researchers defined Gen Z as individuals born between 1997 and 2012.
Continue reading "A Look at the Gen Z Audience on LinkedIn" ... Read the full article
MarketingProfs provides thousands of marketing resources, entirely free!
Simply subscribe to our newsletter and get instant access to how-to articles, guides, webinars and more for nada, nothing, zip, zilch, on the house...delivered right to your inbox! MarketingProfs is the largest marketing community in the world, and we are here to help you be a better marketer.
Social Media Articles
You may like these other MarketingProfs articles related to Social Media:
- The Common Characteristics of Viral TikToks [Infographic]
- Five Types of Social Media Influencers [Infographic]
- What Neuroscience Tells Us About Social Media Marketing
- A Quick Guide to Selecting the Right Hashtags [Infographic]
- Six Tips for Getting Started With B2B Social Media Advertising [Infographic]