Businesses with large followings on Instagram more than doubled their use of the social network's stories feature in 2021, according to recent research from Socialinsider.

The report was based on an analysis of 962,402 stories from 6,014 business accounts posted between January 2020 and October 2021.

Businesses with more than 100,000 Instagram followers posted 49 stories, on average, per month in 2021, up from 24 stories, on average, per month in 2020. The use of stories by businesses with smaller followings did not increase nearly as much year over year.

Average number of Instagram stories per month by profile size

Audiences are most likely to exit during the first few stories from a business, the analysis found. Some 17% of users drop-off during the first story from a business, on average, 12% during the second story, and 10% during the third.

After the fourth story exits plateau, indicating that Instagram stories from businesses tend to have a core audience that sticks with most/all of the updates.

Average exit rate by number of Instagram stories per day

The analysis found stories tend to have significantly lower reach compared with standard Instagram posts, on average.

Average reach rate of Instagram story vs post in 2021

About the research: The report was based on an analysis of 962,402 stories from 6,014 business accounts posted between January 2020 and October 2021.

Ayaz Nanji is a digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Media, a marketing agency specializing in content and social media services for tech firms. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

