Both B2B and B2C marketers say the primary purpose of content marketing is to generate brand awareness, but they differ on the other top reasons for creating content, according to recent research from Parse.ly.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in November 2021 among 832 B2B and B2C content marketers.

Some 88% of all respondents (B2B and B2C) say a main purpose of content marketing is to create brand awareness. Other top motivations include to educate the audience (79% cite) and to build credibility/trust (78%).

Second to creating brand awareness, B2B marketers say the most important purpose for content marketing is to generate demand/leads (85% cite). B2C marketers, on the other hand, cite educating the audience as the next most important reason for creating content.

B2B marketers are much more likely than B2C marketers to say that content marketing serves the purposes of nurturing leads and driving attendance to events.

