B2B marketers say social media was the most successful tactic they used for generating high-quality leads at the top of the funnel last year and webinars were the most successful mid-funnel tactic, according to recent research from Demand Spring.
The report was based on data from a survey conducted in 2021 among 150 B2B marketers in North America and the United Kingdom.
Respondents say social media, email, and live/virtual events were the tactics that were most successful for generating quality leads at the top of the funnel in 2021.
B2B marketers say webinars, live/virtual events, and whitepapers/e-books were the tactics that were most successful for generating high-quality leads in the middle of the funnel in 2021.
Respondents say in-person events were replaced most often with webinars and virtual events in 2021.
About the research: The report was based on data from a survey conducted in 2021 among 150 B2B marketers in North America and the United Kingdom.
Continue reading "The Top Tactics for Generating High-Quality B2B Leads" ... Read the full article
MarketingProfs provides thousands of marketing resources, entirely free!
Simply subscribe to our newsletter and get instant access to how-to articles, guides, webinars and more for nada, nothing, zip, zilch, on the house...delivered right to your inbox! MarketingProfs is the largest marketing community in the world, and we are here to help you be a better marketer.
Sign in with your preferred account, below.
Demand Generation Articles
You may like these other MarketingProfs articles related to Demand Generation:
- How to Take a Demand-Generation-Driven Approach to Content Marketing
- The Top Benefits of a Data-Driven B2B Demand Gen Strategy
- B2B Marketers' Biggest Demand Generation Challenges
- Company Profits Squeezed? Here's How B2Bs Can Justify Raising Prices
- How the Pandemic Has Made It Harder to Close B2B Deals
- How to Generate Leads: A (Mostly) Complete Guide for Marketers [Infographic]