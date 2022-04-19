Burn Out, Retention & You: Register for The Future-Proofed Career with President Val Witt & CCO Ann Handley, April 26
B2B marketers say social media was the most successful tactic they used for generating high-quality leads at the top of the funnel last year and webinars were the most successful mid-funnel tactic, according to recent research from Demand Spring.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in 2021 among 150 B2B marketers in North America and the United Kingdom.

Respondents say social media, email, and live/virtual events were the tactics that were most successful for generating quality leads at the top of the funnel in 2021.

Most successful lead generation tactics for the top of the funnel

B2B marketers say webinars, live/virtual events, and whitepapers/e-books were the tactics that were most successful for generating high-quality leads in the middle of the funnel in 2021.

Most successful lead generation tactics for the middle of the funnel

Respondents say in-person events were replaced most often with webinars and virtual events in 2021.

How marketers replaced their in-person events in 2021

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

image of Ayaz Nanji

Ayaz Nanji is a digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Media, a marketing agency specializing in content and social media services for tech firms. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

