Customer Service Goes Social [Infographic]

by   |    |  782 views
Customers can be demanding: Over half of them expect in-the-moment or real-time customer-care responses, according to an infographic by Conversocial. The nerve!

But businesses have to keep up, and that means figuring out how to manage customer requests that come in via social media.

In the past, social customer care was managed by more marketing teams (36%) than contact centers (23%), according to the infographic. Today, the order is reversed, with social care more owned by contact centers (42%) than marketing teams (26%).

That's a good start for getting customers what they want; but, just as important, managing social care well can also benefit your business's bottom line with a decrease in more traditional (more expensive) service methods.

To see how social care works and what social care teams are focusing on, check out the infographic:



Laura Forer is the manager of MarketingProfs: Made to Order, Original Content Services, which helps clients generate leads, drive site traffic, and build their brands through useful, well-designed content.

LinkedIn: Laura Forer

B2CCustomer CommunicationsCustomer ServiceSocial Media

