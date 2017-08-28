Customer Service Goes Social [Infographic]

Customers can be demanding: Over half of them expect in-the-moment or real-time customer-care responses, according to an infographic by Conversocial. The nerve!

But businesses have to keep up, and that means figuring out how to manage customer requests that come in via social media.

In the past, social customer care was managed by more marketing teams (36%) than contact centers (23%), according to the infographic. Today, the order is reversed, with social care more owned by contact centers (42%) than marketing teams (26%).

That's a good start for getting customers what they want; but, just as important, managing social care well can also benefit your business's bottom line with a decrease in more traditional (more expensive) service methods.

