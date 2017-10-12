My Cart (0)
YouTube Advertising: The Complete Guide to Targeting Options [Infographic]

We've looked at ad targeting options for Facebook and Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn, so what's left?

Marketers using video in their marketing mix will want to make sure their YouTube ads are targeted to the right audiences as well.  

Influencer marketing platform Izea put together an infographic that explains the ins and outs of YouTube advertising. For example, it outlines the three ad formats you can choose from on YouTube:

  1. TrueView in-stream ads: These ads play before, during, or after other videos, and viewers can skip the ad after five seconds.
  2. TrueView video discovery ads: The ad appears next to a related video.
  3. Bumper ads: The ads are shorter than six seconds and cannot be skipped.

Once you determine your type of ad, you can target by demographics, geographics, devices, languages, and more.

Check out the infographic for all the details on YouTube ad targeting:



Laura Forer is the manager of MarketingProfs: Made to Order, Original Content Services, which helps clients generate leads, drive site traffic, and build their brands through useful, well-designed content.

