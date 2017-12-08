My Cart (0)
Consumer-Bank Marketing: Types of Messaging Customers Want [Infographic]

by   |    |  354 views
Banking is a necessity of modern life, and it can be a sticky industry in that convincing customers to switch banks is especially difficult when their money is tied up in a certain institution.

Accordingly, banking has a lot of opportunity for upselling and cross-selling, and savvy marketers in the industry know how to speak to their customers.

An infographic created from data in a report recently published by Segmint highlights what consumers want in their banks' marketing messages and advertising, and the answer is clear: personalization across channels.

Nearly two-thirds of Millennials, and almost the same proportion of people with children, reported that they wouldn't mind seeing online and social media ads from their bank if the offers are relevant to their financial goals.

To see more about what consumers want in messaging from their banks, see the infographic:



