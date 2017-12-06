My Cart (0)
Top Holiday Gifts for Clients [Infographic]

by   |    |  628 views
As you prepare gifts for your clients this year, keep prospects in mind as well. Over half of companies that send gifts include competitors' clients as gift recipients—to grab their attention.

That's according to an infographic about corporate gift giving compiled by All About Gifts & Baskets.

The graphic breaks down the most popular types of gifts, noting that this year nearly three out of 10 clients will be receiving chocolate gifts, the most popular of the categories explored in the graphic.

The large majority (89%) of gifts are customized with a brand logo, and nearly a quarter of gifts fall into the $50-$100 range per client.

To find out which gifts are most popular and to get in the gift-giving spirit, see the infographic:



Laura Forer is the manager of MarketingProfs: Made to Order, Original Content Services, which helps clients generate leads, drive site traffic, and build their brands through useful, well-designed content.

LinkedIn: Laura Forer

